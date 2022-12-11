Last Updated:

Bomb Explodes At Mall In Pakistan; 1 Killed, 7 Injured

A person was killed and seven others were injured in a bomb blast at a shopping mall in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province on Saturday, police said. 

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Representative Image

Image: AP (representative)


A person was killed and seven others were injured in a bomb blast at a shopping mall in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province on Saturday, police said. 

A senior police official said the bomb disposal squad has found evidence that a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the terror attack in Awaran district. 

The wounded include women and children. The condition of some people is critical, he said.

READ | Ruthless England adds pace of Mark Wood for 2nd Test against Pakistan

The official said one person has been killed in the incident, while the seven injured have been moved to the district headquarters hospital.

In a statement, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident and extended his condolence. 

Baluchistan has been the centre of violence with many terror attacks against the citizens, security personnel as well as workers from other provinces this year.   

READ | Pakistan slams US for religious freedom violator listing

In two operations carried out by security forces in Hoshab and Kohlu areas of the province last month, 19 suspected terrorists belonging to the outlawed insurgent group Baloch Republican Army were killed.

READ | Court acquits Pakistan's interior minister in drug case
READ | Bakery bombing in southwest Pakistan kills 1, wounds 6
READ | Jaishankar schools Pakistan over cross-border terrorism; 'They believe its compatible...'
First Published:
COMMENT