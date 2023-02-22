Broke Pakistan Tightens Ministers' Belts: No 5-stars, No Cars, Only Chai-biscuit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced a string of austerity measures as the Pakistani economy struggles to survive. From auctioning all cars under the use of the Federal Cabinet to rationing the food that will be served in Federal cabinet meetings, the Prime Minister introduced absurd laws, to save the Pakistani economy which is on a brink of collapse. According to Dawn, the Prime minister announced that the special advisers to the premier had decided to forego their salaries and perks. He made it clear that all the ministers will have to pay their bills from now on.

“All luxury cars being used by cabinet members are being revoked and will be auctioned,” Shariff said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Where needed, ministers will be provided with only one car for security,” he added. The Prime Minister conducted the press conference alongside other members of the federal cabinet in Islamabad. “All Ministers, SAPMs, and Advisors of this government have decided not to take salaries, perks and privileges,” Sharif said. The announcement came as Pakistan struggled to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan curbs privileges of freeloading Ministers

As Islamabad struggles to get any help from the IMF, Pakistan's Prime Minister announced several austerity measures, curbing the privileges of the freeloading ministers. The Pakistani premier announced that no new administrative unit will be made for the next two years. The ministers will also not be allowed to stay in luxury five-star hotels and the Federal Ministers will now have to travel in economy class when visiting abroad. According to the Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the Prime Minister also imposed bans on buying luxury items till 2024. “Until June 2024, which means till next year, there will be a complete ban on buying luxury items. Until June 2024, there will be a complete ban on purchasing all types of new cars.” Sharif said on Wednesday. “It is the joint responsibility of the government machinery, which includes the political face and bureaucratic face, and all the members of the provincial governments to show a performance that is needed in this extremely difficult time,” he added.