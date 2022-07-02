In a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a three-year-old Pakistani boy, who inadvertently reached the International Border (IB) in Punjab, to Pakistani rangers, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place in Ferozepur sector at around 7 pm when the BSF soldiers noticed a crying kid near the IB fence.

Accordingly, the troops of 182 Battalion of BSF Punjab Frontier apprehended the Pakistani boy at around 07:15 PM on July 1. As per the officials, when the BSF personnel asked about the whereabouts of the Pakistani child who crossed the border and entered Indian territory, he was unable to say anything. The child was then kept under safe custody of BSF.

Realising that it is a case of inadvertent crossing on the border, the BSF Punjab Frontier approached the Pakistan Rangers within a few hours and later handed the child to them as a goodwill gesture.

"On 1st July, troops of 182 Bn BSF, Ferozepur Sector handed over a 3-yr-old child, who had crossed the border to the Indian side inadvertently, to Pakistan Rangers as a goodwill gesture. The child was apprehended at about 7:15 PM and handed over at 9:45 PM," Public Relations Officer BSF Punjab Frontier said, according to ANI.

On 01/07/2022, alert #BSF troops apprehended one Pakistani child (Age-3 yrs), who had crossed IB.



BSF approached Pak Rangers &as it was a case of inadvertent crossing, said Pak child was handed over as a goodwill gesture & on humanitarian ground. pic.twitter.com/C6QbYuHP8s — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) July 2, 2022

Notably, this comes following a ground commander-level meeting held on Tuesday between the border forces of India and Pakistan along the international front in Rajasthan. "Such meetings are held to address border security-related issues at the local commander (battalion) level," the BSF spokesperson said.

BSF handed 6 Pakitani youth to Pak rangers

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first case of "inadvertent" crossing of international Indo-Pak borders to the Indian side in Punjab. Last year, the BSF handed over six Pakistani youths, who had "inadvertently" crossed over to the Indian side from along the international border in Punjab, to the Pakistan Rangers.

The six youths, who were in the age group of 14-25 years and were reported to be residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, were nabbed by a BSF patrol from near the Pul Moran border post in Amritsar on January 05, 2021.

"During questioning, it came to notice that they had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from them," the BSF said in a statement, PTI reported. It further said as the youths were "inadvertent border crossers", it was decided to hand them to the Pakistani authorities on "humanitarian grounds".