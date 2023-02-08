Quake-hit Turkey Cancels Pak PM Shebaz Sharif's Visit; 'Busy In Rescue And Relief Work'

As Turkey was hit by the powerful 7.8 and 7.4 magnitude earthquakes and the rescue operation is underway, Pakistan's Foreign Office on Tuesday announced that Ankara has cancelled Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's planned visit to the country to "express his condolences" to Turkey. Officials in Islamabad were requested by the Turkish officials to scrap the visit. Ankara is occupied with the “earthquake rescue and relief operations," Turkish officials told Pakistan, according to reports.

On February 7, as Turkey was jolted by the powerful quakes, Sharif expressed solidarity with the Turkish people. He tweeted, “24 hours after the devastating earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria, scenes of death and destruction are mind-numbing. It breaks the heart to witness the sheer scale of unfolding human tragedy. Solidarity should translate into tangible & timely material support for suffering humanity.”

Pakistan’s information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had announced Sharif's visit, saying that he will leave for Ankara on Wednesday morning. “He [Sharif] will express his condolences and condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the destruction of the earthquake, the loss of life, and the people of Turkey," Aurangzeb said.

"Due to Prime Minister’s visit to Turkey, the APC convened on Thursday is being postponed, a new date will be announced in consultation with the allies," she continued to add.

Pakistan dispatches emergency response team to Istanbul

Pakistan, earlier yesterday, dispatched an emergency response team to Istanbul, comprising 51-members to assist with the relief and rescue operation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, another government minister told the local press. It also sent medical and search teams, rescue experts, sniffer dogs as well as the relief material on at least two military aircraft, the military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Monday became the most devastating day for Turkey since 1939 as a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by aftershocks and five more jolts rattled the country and neighbouring Syria, sending shockwaves across the world. The quakes occurred at a depth of 11 miles near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, according to the US Geological Survey. More than 8,400 people have been killed, as frantic search for survivors is ongoing in both the countries, as per AP. The calamity toppled hundreds of buildings and left thousands either wounded or stuck under the rubble. The disaster is the strongest that has hit Turkey since the earthquake in 1939 which claimed 30,000 lives.