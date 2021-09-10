Canadian Think Tank Explains How Pakistan's Imprudent Support Of Taliban Is Backfiring

Experts say that Pakistan is starting to face the effects of the 'crisis of its own making' as the Taliban and other outfits began to consolidate their position in Afghanistan after the exit of US and NATO forces from the war-torn country. According to a Canada-based think tank International Forum for Rights and Security (IFRAS), PM Imran Khan-led country is currently witnessing an uncertain phase due to a crisis in the neighbouring country.

'Pakistan is not a saviour but a perpetrator of Afghanistan crisis'

IFRAS claimed that Pakistan is not a saviour but the perpetrator of the grave crisis in Afghanistan.

"It was about the American negation to take Pakistan on board with its strategies about the region. Pakistan was the chief proponent in supporting the idea of US withdrawal from war-torn Afghanistan. Relations between Pakistan and the US or China have been seen by experts as a client-patron association," said IFRAS.

Pointing at the complex problem faced by Pakistan, the think tank said,

"For Pakistan, things were not too complex until China became the principal strategic danger to the US with its progressively belligerent economic and foreign framework. Pakistan is facing a tough time in the management of balancing between two great powers."

Experts on Pakistan engagement in Chinese Belt and Road Initiative

IFRAS personnel confer that Pakistan overlapped the limits when it engaged sensibly in the Chinese Belt and Road (geopolitical) Initiative as a consequence of which the linkage of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is viewed sceptically by the US. Also, the situation 'got out of hand' for Pakistan when the US was exhausted of its Afghan misadventure and constrained by mounting Chinese influence, pushing them to get close to India as a long-term organic partner.

Pakistan celebrated the Taliban incessant and violent territorial gains in Afghanistan. The PM of Pakistan lauded the Taliban's victory and had said that they broke 'shackles of slavery'. However, he seems to have failed to see the fact that the terror outfit's victory could possibly trigger militants in his own nation. For weeks, Pakistani leaders and ministers lauded the Taliban's conquest and even travelled to meet with the Taliban Cabinet.

On the contrary, Islamabad is currently observing unrest across the Afghanistan border. The recent victory of the Taliban has incited an insurgency in Pakistan itself. In fact, Pakistan's hard-line religious parties now aim to reshape the country in a more fundamentalist Islamist image.