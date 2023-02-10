Cash-strapped Pakistan Fails To Reach Deal With IMF On Stalled Bailout Funds

The deadlock persists between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund as the two sides have failed to reach the staff-level agreement to unlock the USD 1.1 billion loan tranche after 10 days of "tough" talks, The News International reported.

The development comes as negotiations, which took place between IMF and Pakistan from January 31 to February 9, concluded in Islamabad. The IMF's mission had arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani authorities.

Deadlock between Pakistan government & IMF?

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was due to hold a press conference for the resumption of the programme. However, he has not made an official announcement regarding the matter.

In a statement released late Thursday night, Pakistan's Secretary of Finance Hamed Sheikh, without revealing details said that "an agreement has already been struck with the IMF on prerequisite measures," as per The News International report.

Notably, Pakistan entered a USD 6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme during Imran Khan's government in 2019, which was increased to USD 7 billion last year. The programme's ninth review is currently pending with talks being held between IMF officials and the government for the release of USD 1.18 billion.