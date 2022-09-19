Castles In The Sky? Imran Khan Trolled For Touting Futuristic City Amid Pakistan's Floods

Pakistan is reeling under unprecedented floods for the past two months. Around one-third of the country is inundated with water, and people have been struggling to get daily meals. In such an alarming situation, former Prime Minister Imran Khan sparked a new controversy by sharing photographs of "futuristic Pakistan". Sharing animated images of stunning buildings, Khan boasted of work on the country's first green and smart city in Ravi.

"Work is progressing on Ravi city. With a $40 bn investment portfolio, it will accommodate 15 mn ppl & will be Pak's first green & smart city. Vertical riverfront development provides a range of opportunities for int & national investors. Ravi City will have the world's largest waterfront," he said in a Tweet. In a subsequent tweet, the PTI chief added, "The city will include three barrages conserving 270 bn litres of water for much-needed aquifer of Lahore. Rakh Jhok initiated the last year, is part of 5000 acres of reforestation environment plan. Embankments will be built with an innovative method of using natural soil to prevent flooding."

Netizens call Imran Khan a "cheap property dealer"

Though the former Prime Minister also claimed the city will be flood-resistant, his social media post backfired and netizens trolled him brutally. Some netizens called him a "cheap property dealer" while some dubbed him the "biggest liar". "There is no shame that can cross this man. His fanbase wants to portray him as a non-corrupted saviour of Pakistan, everyone else is a liar, while he can sell property projects on behalf of the land mafia and make money through relations and contacts. This man is a grift," a Twitter user said. "Imran Khan’s next best employment is to sell housing complexes and condominiums at elevated prices to his followers. People usually fall for their castles in the sky," he added. "All those thinking of buying plots here must be warned that this is in the Ravi river basin area. This is an active flood plain and although there is less river water now with the impacts of climate change and erratic weather systems it could be inundated," commented another user.

Pakistan floods kill more than 1500 people

Pakistan, which is facing an economic crisis, has been stormed badly by severe flooding, resulting in the killing of more than 1500 people since mid-June this year. For more than a week, villagers of Sindh province are also facing food and health issues due to the overflowing of the country’s largest lake Manchar. Though several charity organisations have joined the government's rescue operation, they have been struggling hard while saving people from the unprecedented flooding. In many remote areas of Sindh, roads and bridges that connect them to the main cities, are washed away. In some places, people have to wait for more than ten days to get rescued by either government or by volunteers.

Image: AP/Twitter/ImranKhanPTI