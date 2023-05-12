CCTV Footage Of Imran Khan's Arrest Stolen, IHC Justice Asks 'couldn't Stop Thieves?'

In yet another shocking report emerging from Pakistan, the CCTV footage of the detention of the former leader of the country, Imran Khan, on May 9 from Islamabad High Court has disappeared mysteriously. The Islamabad HC was notified that the surveillance footage of Khan's arrest "has been stolen." The IHC has expressed anger at the incident that the footage went missing from the premises of the court. IHC Justice Miangul Hassan asked how was it possible that there was no one there to "stop these thieves," according to the Islamabad newspaper Dawn.

The incident has left the court officials in shock and disbelief. The CCTV camera caught the entire dramatic scene of Khan's arrest on May 9 as he was coerced, and dragged to the van by the paramilitary forces whilst he was in the middle of biometrics. In the visuals circulating online, Pakistan Rangers were seen smashing the glass on the windows and nabbing the former premier from the court's room.

PML-N: Imran Khan's 'terrorists attacking state again'

On Friday, May 12, the Islamabad High Court heard and ruled on the PTI chief's bail plea. Amidst the tense atmosphere of fierce clashes ensuing between PTI protesters and law enforcement, gunfires, vandalism and violence, the country's Supreme Court ruled Khan's detention "unlawful" earlier yesterday. The directives were issued by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial who also inquired about the graft case in which Imran Khan was seeking interim bail.

"Why did NAB take the law in its hand? It would have been better for NAB to seek permission from the IHC registrar," Supreme Court’s Justice Minallah asked, labelling Khan's arrest from the court as its "disrespect and contempt." "What was left of the honour of the court when 90 people entered the court premises? NAB has disrespected the court," CJP Bandial arrested, slamming the insult of the judiciary machinery. The Islamabad High Court today ordered that Imran Khan cannot be arrested in any case registered against him in Lahore or Islamabad till at least May 15.

PML-N on Twitter alleged that supporters of the “terrorist” PTI have once again begun to ransack the streets and public infrastructure. PTI workers are “attacking the state on the orders of Imran Khan," Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote. PML-N has alleged that supporters of the “terrorist” PTI have once again begun “attacking the state on the orders of Imran Khan”. Reacting sharply against the Supreme Court's “relief” to PTI Chairman Khan, Prime Minister Sharif said that “such double standards have caused the death of justice in Pakistan”. He invoked the arrest of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other members of the federal coalition, saying that "no one spoke to Nawaz about injustices suffered by him.”