Celebratory Gunfire In Pakistan's Karachi Leaves 22 Injured On New Year's Eve

Around 22 people were left wounded in celebratory gunfire on New Year's eve in Pakistan's Karachi. According to Daily Pakistan, the victims of the incident were injured by stray bullets that were fired in the air. As per the reports, the injured have been shifted to different hospitals. Similar cases were also reported in Punjab’s capital Lahore.

According to Daily Pakistan, the police in the Pakistani port city have booked several violators. The Lahore police has also detained several people who were involved in the celebratory aerial firing in the city. The incident has left many shocked and worried as the celebratory firings have dampened the new year spirits in the country.

Two cities witnessed firing despite several warnings

According to PTC News, eight injured were taken to Civil Hospital, four were taken to the Jinnah Hospital and around 10 injured people were admitted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. Pakistani authorities have reportedly arrested more than ten violators in Karachi itself. Three people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the aerial firing in Korangi.

The incidents of firings in the two cities occurred despite warnings from the Pakistani authorities. Meanwhile, many people flocked to the Seaview beach to welcome the year 2023 after the Sindh government lifted a ban on pillion riding in the city.