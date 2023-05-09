Chaos Erupts Across Pakistan As Enraged Imran Khan's Supporters Stage Nation-wide Protests

Following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI supporters from across the country took to the streets to express solidarity with the PTI chief. On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested by Pakistan Rangers from Islamabad High Court. The rangers were acting on orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Khan was held as part of the NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest occurred after Khan reached the Islamabad High Court to seek bail against the multiple FIRs filed against him.

In the midst of all the chaos, PTI supporters staged protests across the country as cities of Lahore and Faisalabad witnessed demonstrations staged by Khan’s supporters. The cricketer-turned-politician’s party shared visuals of the protests that erupted in different Pakistani cities. Not only this, the party office in London has also called for demonstrations following the arrest.

Protestors crossing Sherpao Bridge of Cantt Lahore pic.twitter.com/otSM7qISE1 — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) May

URGENT PROTEST CALL BY PTI LONDON

At Pakistan High Commission

34 Lowndes Square, London, SW1X 9JN



Time: 1:00PM today



Organised By PTI London #BehindYouSkipper — PTI London Official (@PTI_London) May 9, 2023

Was Imran Khan assaulted by Pak Rangers?

Following the arrest of the former Pakistan Prime Minister several PTI leaders claimed that Khan was assaulted by the Pakistan Rangers. After these reports, Khan’s case was referred to a seven-member medical board. The medical board headed by Dr Faridullah will conduct a detailed examination of Imran Khan. As per the report, the board includes doctors from the cardiology, ortho and medical departments. After the allegations of a possible assault on Khan emerged, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah denied allegations of the assault and gave details on the arrest. In a press conference, Sanaullah said that Imran was arrested by officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) specifically in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He then went on to add that “dozens” of other cases are also floating around against Khan. “The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury,” he said.