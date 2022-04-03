Chaos Looms In Pakistan's Punjab Assembly As Scuffle Breaks Out Between Female Lawmakers

Pandemonium broke out in Pakistan's Punjab assembly on Sunday, April 03 after the opposition launched the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government in Punjab province too. The visuals of lawmakers physically assaulting each other on the floor of the house surfaced hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan narrowly escaped facing an embarrassing defeat in the National Assembly.



In the visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network, female lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly were seen manhandling and scuffling with each other as their arguments turned violent. Female MPAs were seen fighting physically. The atmosphere was tense in the assembly as the Opposition was confident of toppling the PTI government after the resignation of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Opposition seeks to topple PTI government in Punjab

Earlier in the day, the Imran Khan-led government announced the appointment of Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as the new Governor of the Punjab province in Pakistan after removing Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar from the governor's post.

The political stir commenced in Punjab as the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar (incumbent CM who had resigned) on Monday, last week. A first-time member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Buzdar was the pick for the CM's post in August 2018 after PTI formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents.

While the no-confidence motion against Buzdar was signed by 122 PML(N) MPAs and six PPP members, the opposition also submitted a requisition urging the Speaker to summon the Assembly session for this purpose.

At present, PTI is the single-largest party in Punjab with 184 MPAs whereas its allies PML(Q) and PRHP have 10 and one seat respectively. On the other hand, PML(N) and PPP have 165 and seven MPAs in the 371-member House. While the subsequent resignation of Buzdar has rendered the no-trust motion redundant, it remains to be seen whether Elahi can prove his majority on the floor of the House after becoming Chief Minister.

Imran Khan's fate turns as President dissolves Assembly

Meanwhile, Imran Khan narrowly escaped a no-confidence motion on Sunday after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri disallowed the same saying it was against Article 5 of the Pakistani Constitution. The political scenario turned upside down in Islamabad after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on the behest of the speaker dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led PTI government minutes after the resumption of the debate on Sunday. The Session began with the newly inducted Law Minister Fawad Hussain’s address, where Hussain yet again stressed Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims divulged by Imran Khan in the past few days.

Subsequently, Suri declared the motion a foreign conspiracy to topple the elected government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He further said that the no-trust motion is against Article 5 of the Constitution and is corrupted with elements of foreign entities.

Following this, Pakistan PM Khan in a short address thanked the deputy speaker for warding off the opposition’s demands and urged the President to dissolve both the houses of the assembly. Minutes after Khan’s address, the President gave a nod to the dissolution of the Assembly. Imran Khan’s government joined the list of Pakistan governments that had failed to serve their complete term.

However, PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari deemed the situation unconstitutional and announced that leaders of the Opposition would go on strike until their demands to remove Khan are met.

The Supreme Court intervened as the opposition deemed assembly dissolution ‘unconstitutional,’ and took a suo moto cognisance of the matter. While Pakistan Army has dissociated itself from the ongoing turmoil. The Supreme Court will be taking up the matter for hearing on Monday, April 04.

Image: Dawn News