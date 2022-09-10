Charged In Terrorism Case, Imran Khan Warns He Will Become 'dangerous' If Imprisoned

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, expressed discontent over the large police presence outside the Islamabad High Court during the hearing of a terrorism case brought against him and warned that he will become more dangerous if imprisoned.

Notably, in response to Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed's complaint that the PTI leader threatened a female judge of the federal capital during the demonstration on August 20, the PTI head has been charged in a terrorism case.

The former PM entered the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday amidst heavy security. Voicing his anger to the media about the extensive use of police and other law enforcement agencies at the court, Imran Khan questioned why the government had stationed a sizable number of police officers outside the IHC.

After the court decided to prosecute him in the contempt of court case, Imran informed reporters that he had intended to contextualise his remarks about the woman judge in the court but had not been given the chance to do so.

"Every statement has a context. The country is regressing day by day, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report has shown it. They can do whatever they want, but the only solution to the instability is fresh elections," he said, according to ANI.

Imran Khan charged in terrorism case

PTI chief Imran Khan was charged with terrorism in the Margalla police station after it was alleged that during his address in Islamabad on August 20, he used derogatory language and threatened Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry. However, the former PM is currently on bail till September 12.

Notably, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered Imran Khan to join the police investigation in a terrorism case lodged against him for allegedly threatening a female judge and top officials of Islamabad police. Also, according to Pakistan's new agency ARY News, the court ordered Khan to provide PKR 1,00,000 as security while prolonging the temporary bail till September 12.

On Wednesday, the PTI chief expressed “deep regret” over his provocative remarks against a female judge but once again stopped short of tendering an unconditional apology. Khan said that he “never meant to hurt her feelings (female judge) and if her feelings have been hurt, it is deeply regretted”, adding that he “neither meant to threaten the lady judge nor could he think of doing so”.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)