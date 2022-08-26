Charged In Terrorism Case, Imran Khan Warns Pakistan Govt He Is 'very Dangerous'

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan who is currently facing terrorism charges, used strong language against the ruling coalition and warned it that he is "very dangerous." The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader made this threat while speaking to the media in front of the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on the extension of his pre-arrest bail, which has been granted till September 1.

When reporters pressed Imran Khan to make a statement about the situation, he said, "I am very dangerous." He then added, "they are trying to arrest the head of the largest party of the country in this case," The News International reported.

Further, Imran Khan contended that Pakistan was being "mocked" all over the world at this time and accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of trying to score a "technical knockout" against him, the report said.

Imran Khan was charged with terrorism after he allegedly passed threatening comments against a female additional sessions judge. The court approved the pre-arrest bail until September 1 in exchange for a Rs 100,000 surety bond. The PTI leader had moved his bail petition through his lawyer Dr Babar Awan and Advocate Ali Bukhari.

Police file terrorism case against Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

Meanwhile, the police on August 25 also filed a terrorism case against Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah after he allegedly threatened to kill the government officials' children and proclaimed that even the Pakistan courts and judiciary would not help them. According to Geo News, the police have filed a complaint against Rana Sanaullah for terrorism and interfering with government affairs through his remarks.

In the FIR report, the police alleged that the Interior Minister threatened to kill the children of the government officials and declared that Pakistan's courts and judicial system would not intervene on their behalf. The FIR also stated that Rana Sanaullah threatened to surround judges who attempt to support ousted PTI's agenda.

Shortly after the development, senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) Moonis Elahi stated that the Interior Minister would be arrested soon, according to local media reports.

