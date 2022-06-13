China Asks Pakistan To Stop Attacks On Chinese Nationals Working On CPEC Projects

China on Sunday urged Pakistan to address threats to Chinese nationals working in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Balochistan. Speaking at an 'Apex' senior officials meeting between top army leaders of both countries, China's General Zhang Youxia asked his Pakistani counterpart General Qamar Javed Bajwa to employ adequate steps to "stop attacks" on the Chinese workers, as discontent over the multilateral project grew amid Baloch separatists, the Frontier Post reported. The leaders also reportedly discussed other aspects of the international and domestic security of Pakistan in the wake of growing political turmoil in Islamabad.

Both sides on Sunday decided to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism with the application of all standard operating procedures to the non-CPEC security projects on the pattern of the CPEC security, the News International reported. This came after Islamabad Police recently announced the setting up of a foreign security cell at the Central Police Office (CPO) to analyse and mitigate threats on Chinese workers employed at the China-led series of under-construction development projects in Pakistan.

Notably, a tri-military delegation from China arrived in Pakistan on June 9 for a Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) meeting to discuss the ongoing security situation in Pakistan.

Baloch rebels pose constant threat to Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Balochistan's strategic location has led it to become a key investment hub of the Chinese, mostly under the CPEC infrastructure projects- a multi-billion dollar initiative by Beijing to make trade connectors. With the steady increase in the number of Chinese stakeholders investing in Gwadar Port, Baloch separatists have expedited their fight for "independence" in the past months. Rich in energy and mineral reserves, Balochistan has remained frustrated with Islamabad over its neglect, lack of development policies, and exploitation. In turn, poor military handling of the region eventually led to the formation of liberation groups like the BLA, BRA, and BRF.

In April, Baloch rebels killed at least 4 people in a targetted attack on a Chinese convoy outside the Confucius Institute of Karachi University. Claiming responsibility for the strike, the Baloch separatists accused Islamabad of partnering with Beijing to exploit the mineral-rich province of Balochistan. Later in the month, a 30-year-old 'Shari Balochi' carried out a suicide bombing as a warning to Beijing against more attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan. There were similar strikes in 2019, 2018, and 2006. Nevertheless, even the recent threats to its nationals has not convinced Beijing to exit its ambitious project in Pakistan, instead heightened its resolve to counter the emerging concerns, saying, "the blood of the Chinese must not go in vain," the Interpreter reported. Meanwhile, Islamabad has resorted to its old book strategy and blamed India for backing the Baloch rebels with the aim of sabotaging the CPEC.

(Image: AP)