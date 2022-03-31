China Backs Pakistan On US Interference Claim; 'won't Let It Become Tool Of Power Game'

As political upheaval grips Pakistan, China has taken a stance against 'foreign interference' and has asserted that it will not allow the Cold War mentality to be revived. On Wednesday, March 30, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and affirmed that the Communist country will not allow 'camp confrontation' to be repeated in Asia. "Small and medium-sized countries shall not become tools or even victims of the great power game," Wang Yi said.

The statement comes amid the Imran Khan-led government's allegations that a 'foreign power' was attempting to topple his regime. Brandishing a 'secret letter' sent by former Pakistan ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, Khan has claimed that a foreign country was 'unhappy' with Pakistan's policies and his trip to Russia at the onset of the Ukraine war.

A possible regime change and a no-trust motion that Imran Khan is all set to face have also been mentioned in the alleged letter, sources said.

"Money is coming from abroad and people inside the country are being used. Some of them are unaware they are being used and some are intentionally using this money against us,” he had alleged.

State Councilor & FM Wang Yi met Pakistani FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi in China. Wang said, we cannot allow Cold War mentality to be revived, camp confrontation to be repeated in Asia. Small & medium-sized countries shall not become tools or even victims of the great power game. pic.twitter.com/fcN0m9Z9hd — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 30, 2022

China sends warning to US over 'interference' in Pak crisis

Pakistan has received the support of its all-weather friend in the political crisis, with Wang Yi asserting that China remains "Pakistan’s most reliable partner and strongest backer." While commenting on the ongoing instability in Pakistan politics, Wang Yi said, “As always, China will support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, and be Pakistan's most reliable partner and strongest backer."

“China-Pakistan's all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has withstood the test,” he added.

Wading into the political crisis, China has also sent a warning to the United States (US) against 'interference' in Pakistan's internal affairs. Chinese officials told Islamabad that it is upset with the manner in which the US sometimes intervenes, Pakistan media reported, citing Shah Mehmood Qureshi's meeting with Beijing officials.

Meanwhile, Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has seemingly lost the majority in the 342-member House after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) struck a deal with the Opposition. As per the latest change in the dynamics, PTI has 166 members (155 PTI MNAs and 11 allies) in the National Assembly, while the united opposition has 175 members. The majority mark is 172.