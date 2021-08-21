China Embassy Condemns Gwadar Port Blast; Asks Pakistan To Take Effective Measures

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, in a statement, has strongly condemned the suicide bombing at Gwadar port on August 21. It has directed Pakistan to take adequate measures to upgrade security mechanisms and protect nationals working on various infrastructure projects in the country. China urged Pakistani "relevant departments at all levels" to investigate the matter and severely punish the perpetrator. The Embassy also directed Pakistan officials to take practical and effective measures "to accelerate, to implement, (and) strengthen whole-process security measures and upgrade security cooperation mechanisms to ensure that similar incidents do not happen," the embassy said in its statement.

China's stern reaction to the blast comes for two reasons: being a crucial part of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the port city accommodates several Chinese nationals working on infrastructure and marine projects. Secondly, the CPEC corridor has remained a cause for concern following simultaneous attacks from Baloch separatists, against which Pakistan has failed to take appropriate measures. The Embassy has also initiated an emergency plan following the strategic importance of the Gwadar port city to Chinese, PTI reported.

The explosion was reported from Gwadar port of Balochistan in Pakistan on Friday. As per the statement issued by the Pakistan Interior Ministry, the suicide bomber targeted a convoy of Chinese nationals comprising three Chinese vehicles and a police contingent. Calling it a major security breach, the Interior Ministry has also initiated a probe into the matter. The investigating team is also due to identify the nature of the blast. Meanwhile, in a statement, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani also "strongly condemned (the) suicide attack on Chinese nationals."

Following the massive blast, the Pakistani forces promptly shifted the wounded Chinese nationals to the nearby hospital. In July 2021, another explosion near the Dasu hydro project killed nine Chinese nationals and four Pakistanis after a vehicle carrying them fell onto a ravine and exploded. Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy officials have asked its first nationals in Pakistan to be vigilant and strengthen safety precautions.

With inputs from PTI

Image Credit: PTI/representative