China Extends Sympathy To Imran Khan Over Assassination Attempt, Wishes 'speedy Recovery'

China on Monday extended sympathy to the ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressing concern about his assassination attempt. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press conference that Beijing wished the former Pakistan premier a "speedy recovery" and condemned the gun attack during the resistance march against the Shehbaz Sharif government in Punjab province on Friday last week.

“We have taken note of the reports. We extend our sympathy to Mr. Imran Khan and wish him a speedy recovery,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

World leaders express shock at Pakistan resorting to violence post attack on Imran Kahn

China's remarks came in the wake of an assassination attempt on Imran Khan that ensued in the Punjab Province’s Wazirabad. He sustained a gunshot wound and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. In his statement, Khan held the coalition government and military establishment responsible for the assault on him. He also dispatched a letter to Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, demanding that he acts against the “abuse of power and violations of laws and Constitution.”

“No person or State institution can be above the law of the land. We have been seeing a massive abuse of citizens at the hands of rogue elements within State organizations, including custodial torture and abductions all carried out with impunity. You hold the highest Office of State and I am requesting you to act now to stop the abuse of power and violations of our laws and of the Constitution, which ensures the fundamental rights of every citizen,” Khan's letter to Pakistan President read.

Meanwhile elsewhere, other world leaders condemned the alleged assassination attempt of the former Pakistan prime minister condemning the political turmoil and violence within the country. "The attack on Imran Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today," Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau wrote. Britain's Minister of State Zac Goldsmith expressed shock at Pakistan's political situation, stating that news of the gun assault was appalling. He labelled attempts of stifling democracy in Pakistan and violent acts such as murder "wrong." India's foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi also weighed into the matter saying, "It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," he stressed.