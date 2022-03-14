China Meddles In Indian Affairs, Urges Pakistan To Seek In-depth Probe In Missile Episode

Prone to meddling in India's affairs, China on Monday, March 14, provoked Pakistan to hold talks and seek a thorough probe into the accidental missile-firing incident. China's provocation comes even as Pakistan and India are already in constant touch in regards to the matter, and have been discussing and deliberating on the topic of enquiry.

On March 10, while addressing a press briefing, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Babar Iftikhar said that a 'high-speed flying object' from Sirsa in India crashed in Mian Chunnu in Pakistan. "It violated Pakistan airspace. It fell and damaged civilian property," he said, adding that the incident could have resulted in civilian casualties. He further said, "Whatever caused this incident, it is for India to explain. We will not comment on this. There is a lot of explanation that needs to be given."

Underlining that a forensic examination was underway, Pakistan's DG of Inter-Services Public Relations said, "It was a supersonic object, probably a missile but unarmed." Meanwhile, a Pakistani journalist at a local media took to his official Twitter handle to spread fake news of 'India firing a missile'.

India orders probe in accidentally fired missile case

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that on Wednesday, March 9, during the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. Taking cognizance of the claims that the missile landed in Pakistan, the Ministry called it deeply regrettable. It, however, added that they were at the relief that there was no loss of life due to the incident. "The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry", the Ministry added in the statement.

Dissatisfied, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs sought 'a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident' as the missile had landed in Pakistani territory, and said the 'grave nature' of the incident raised many questions about India’s 'security protocols and technical safeguards against accidental or unauthorised missiles'.

Image: AP