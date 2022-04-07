China Wades Into Pakistan Crisis As Imran Khan Faces Ouster; Asks Parties To Stay 'united'

Weighing in on the Pakistan crisis as PM Imran Khan faces the possibility of ouster, China urged all political parties to remain united for national development and stability. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian claimed that his country does not interfere in the internal affairs of other nations. Giving an indication that it won't be averse to working with the opposition, he made it clear that the deep-rooted cooperation between China and Pakistan will continue irrespective of a "change" in the domestic situation.

Zhao Lijian remarked, "China always follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' domestic affairs. China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. History has proven once again that no matter how the international landscape may evolve and how our respective domestic situation may change, China and Pakistan relations will always stand unbreakable. We believe that the China-Pakistan cooperation overall and the CPEC construction will not be affected by the political situation in Pakistan. As an iron-clad friend of Pakistan, we hope all parties in the country can stay united and jointly uphold national development and stability."

Imran Khan ducks no-confidence motion

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. At the outset, Pakistan Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry invoked Article 5 of the Constitution which states that it is the basic duty of every citizen to show loyalty to the State.

Thereafter, he equated the no-confidence motion to an effective operation of "regime change" by a foreign government. This was a reference to a diplomatic cable sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7 which allegedly quoted US diplomat Donald Lu as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences". In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan SC took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.