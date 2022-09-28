Chinese National Killed, Two Others Injured As Gunman Opens Fire In Pakistan's Karachi

A Chinese national was killed and two others were injured as an unknown assailant opened fire on a clinic in Karachi on Wednesday, 28 September. The incident took place in a dental clinic in the Saddar area of Karachi, Dawn reported citing a police official. The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, SSP South Asad Raza said that one person was killed and two others were injured and all of them were Chinese nationals. According to Raza, the attacker entered the health facility by posing as a patient. The victims have been identified as RonilD Raimond Chaw, 25, Margrade, 72 and Richard, 74. Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn that a man with bullet injuries was brought dead to the hospital. Dr Syed further said that a man and a woman who were injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to the police surgeon, the condition of both the injured foreign nationals remained critical. Dr Summaiya Syed stated that the victims have suffered bullet injuries in their abdomen.

Sindh CM orders arrest of attacker

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought a detailed report regarding the incident from the Karachi Additional IGP. Calling such attacks intolerable, Murad Ali Shah directed the officials to immediately arrest the attack. It is not the first time Chinese nationals have been targeted in Pakistan. Earlier in April, at least four people, including three Chinese nationals were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi's Confucius Institute in Pakistan, as per the Dawn report. The incident took place when a vehicle with staff members was about to enter the Confucius Institute. A spokesperson for the University of Karachi said that three victims were Chinese nationals. The victims of the suicide attack were identified as Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai and the vehicle's driver named Khalid.

Image: AP