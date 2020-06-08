20 Hospitalised After Chlorine Cylinder Explodes At Waterworks Facility In Mohali

A chlorine cylinder exploded at a waterworks facility in Punjab's Mohali on late Sunday evening, leaving 20 people hospitalized. According to reports, the cylinder exploded in a residential area in Azad Nagar which is in the Balongi, district of Mohali. After the blast, residents in the surrounding area vacated the premises immediately. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot in order to control the gas through a water shower.

As per reports, the chlorine blast had rendered 20 people unconscious, who were then rushed to the hospital. Reports also indicated that the chlorine cylinder had blasted a nearby water tank in a residential area.

Cylinder explosion claims three lives

In another tragic incident that took place on June 1, a 25-year old woman and her two children were killed after a cooking gas cylinder exploded. According to reports, the incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh. The cylinder blast took place in a house located in Chandai village under Sarangarh police station limits at around 8 am. The woman was cooking food while the husband had left for work.

The victims had been identified as Lata Sahu, and her sons Tikesh (7) and Jhalak (3). As per reports, all three died on the spot from the explosion and even the house was partially damaged. A probe into identifying the exact cause of the explosion is underway and after arriving on the scene the police immediately sent the bodies of the mother and her two sons for post-mortem.

(Representative Image)(Image Credit Pixabay)

