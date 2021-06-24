CIA's Vaccine Crusade In Pakistan Fueled Doubt Against COVID-19 Vaccines; Bin Laden Link

Across the world, governments are struggling to offer their citizens various incentives to get locals to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In the US, lottery incentives of up to $1 million is offered by the government, in Thailand, villagers can receive a cow if they show proof of vaccination; in one of the most expensive cities-Hong Kong- a $1.4 million apartment is also assured for selected winners.

Pakistan's vaccine dilemma

However, Pakistan appears to be taking a different approach: Instead of incentives, the government is threatening to cut cell service, extend travel restrictions, withhold travel and even deny jobs to unvaccinated people. Human rights groups have unsurprisingly questioned the policies, arguing that this form of coercion is unjustifiable, but the Imran Khan-led government seems to disagree.

Pakistan authorities say the population is still largely reluctant and that they "need the extra push." For many in Pakistan, vaccination is a controversial subject for many reasons. And it remains one of the two countries in the world (the other one being Afghanistan) that hasn't completely eradicated the naturally-occurring Polio. It must be noted that local and international vaccination teams are frequently attacked and targeted by various terrorist and radical groups in the groups

Why are Pakistanis hesitant to get vaccinated?

One source of the reservation stems from the US' campaign in the 2010s to find Osama Bin Laden, during which, America's premium investigation agency organised an elaborate Hepatitis B vaccine scheme with the goal of getting a DNA sample that could potentially prove Bin Laden was in a compound in Abbottabad that both US and Pakistan were monitoring.

The CIA to this effect, enlisted Shakeel Afridi, a doctor who was tasked with collecting samples in the neighbourhood, although it is unclear whether the team was able to get a blood sample. The doctor was also arrested weeks after Bin Laden's death and has been in jail since.

As soon as the news of CIA's grand ploy broke out, it added fire to existing conspiracies surrounding vaccinations. And as a consequence, Pakistan leaders urged people not to vaccinate their kids and had various existing teams banned, The Taliban even issued a Fatwa against vaccination programs and to this day, rally against vaccination programs and see them as western "spying programs".

The scepticism around it grew over time despite studies revealing a 39% decline in polio and measles cases in the country since the CIA initiated vaccination programs.

Pakistanis believe COVID-19 not lethal

Another reason for refusing vaccine appears to be that many Pakistanis see COVID as overblown. The vast majority of the country is young, therefore many are at relatively low risk and less inclined to take time off work. So far Pakistan has recorded slightly over 9.5 cases, with a daily average of less than 1000, It has so far lost over 22,000 people to COVID-19.

With the new restrictions and demands, presently, it looks as though the government is achieving its goal slowly; while is health ministry updated that 6% of its population has been vaccinated so far, early reports suggest that there is a surge in vaccine recipients. However, in a country with a controversial vaccine history, forcing people rather than convincing them to get the shot run the risk of having the plan backfire completely.