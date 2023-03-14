'Civil War Situation' Emerges In Pakistan After Imran Khan Refuses To Co-operate; WATCH

A tense situation ensued across Pakistan as thousands of people hit the street against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who had asked his supporters to "come out" for real freedom. At many places, clashes were also reported between the police and PTI workers.

Police used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse former Pakistan prime Minister's supporters who gathered outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to foil his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

After the police reached his residence, Khan related a video message urging his supporters to "come out for real freedom. The 70-year-old said, "They think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong."

My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi & rule of law.

"God has given me everything, and I am fighting this battle for you. I have been fighting this battle all my life, and I will continue to do so. If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country," he added.

Following his speech, protests were reported in Peshawar, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Karachi, Vehari, Quetta, Mianwali and Sargodha. In the video embedded at the top of the story, a sea of PTI supporters can be seen in the Jalalpur area of Pakistan's Gujrat district.

Khan's supporters and the police clashed on the streets of Islamabad which escalated in the span of a few minutes. Later, police used tear gas to disperse PTI workers.

Peaceful protesters gathered near Sohan express Islamabad in solidarity with Imran Khan!!!



#زمان_پارک_پہنچو

In Karachi, police shelled on protesters in Qayyumabad Chowrangi, II Chundrigar, Hassan Square and Sohrab Goth areas

عمران خان کی ممکنہ گرفتاری کے خلاف پی ٹی آئی کارکنان کا احتجاج، حسن اسکوئر بلاک۔

In Peshawar, PTI workers demonstrated outside the press club. They also blocked a road and marched towards the Governor House.

پشاور کی عوام کی بڑی تعداد پریس کل کے سامنے عمران خان کی ممکنہ گرفتاری کے خلاف ملک بھر میں احتجاج شروع



پشاور کی عوام کی بڑی تعداد پریس کل کے سامنے عمران خان کی ممکنہ گرفتاری کے خلاف ملک بھر میں احتجاج شروع

پی ٹی آئی وومن ونگ مرکزی نائب صدر@ayeshabanopti بھی احتجاج میں شریک

Pakistani President Arif Alvi said he was "deeply saddened" by events unfolding on Tuesday. "Unhealthy revenge politics. Poor priorities of [a] government of a country that should focus on economic misery of the people," he said.