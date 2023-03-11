Collapsed Pak's Arbaaj Group's Arif Naqvi Loses Final Extradition Attempt From UK To US

Arif Naqvi, the founder of Abraaj Group, a collapsed private equity company in Pakistan, lost his last attempt to avoid extradition from London to the United States, reported Karachi-based Dawn. Naqvi is facing charges of fraud, with US prosecutors accusing him of being the key figure behind a scheme to defraud investors, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the government-run agency "Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC)."

Following the extradition approval in 2021, Naqvi contested it in the London High Court. However, Judge Jonathan Swift dismissed his attempt to challenge the approval and refused the Pakistani citizen permission to initiate a judicial review against the extradition to the United States, which was authorised by the former UK home secretary, Priti Patel.

Dawn reported that lawyers representing the US government argued that Naqvi has been provided with assurances that the prosecutors will not object to his release on bail before the trial if he is extradited.

Mark Summers, a lawyer representing the US government, cited the case of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FT, who was granted bail by the same judge, District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over Naqvi's case. Summers argued that this is a "strong indication" that Naqvi too may be granted bail if he is extradited and stands trial.

However, Naqvi's legal team believes that the decision to grant or deny bail is at the judge's discretion, and they are not convinced that the US authorities will honour their commitment to allow bail if Naqvi is extradited.

Naqvi presently on bail in London

On Wednesday, Judge Swift rejected the appeal and ruled that there had been no significant change in the prison conditions since the previous ruling in 2021, which approved Naqvi's extradition. The judge further stated that Naqvi's risk of suicide could be adequately managed if he was held in a US prison.

Naqvi is presently on bail, having lodged Euro 15m security while the extradition proceedings are ongoing. As per Dawn's report, he is residing with his family at his apartment located near Hyde Park.

The founder of the collapsed Abraaj Group, Naqvi, was apprehended in the UK on April 10, 2019. He was granted conditional bail for USD 20 million. US prosecutors have accused Naqvi of misusing over USD 250 million in a growing investigation into the largest failed private equity firm globally.