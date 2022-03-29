Congo: 6 Pakistan Soldiers, 2 UN Personnel Die In Helicopter Crash During UN Recce Mission

In an unfortunate incident on Tuesday, March 29, a Pakistani PUMA helicopter crashed in the Rutshuru territory of DR Congo's northeastern North Kivu province. The Pakistan Aviation Unit was undertaking a reconnaissance mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The unit was deployed in UN Mission Congo, known as MONUSCO, on peacekeeping duties since the year 2011.

According to a briefing by MONUSCO, a helicopter on an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance mission crashed around 12:00, local time. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing stated that a total of eight United Nations peacekeepers on board, including six Pakistani officers and soldiers have lost their lives. As per the briefing, the exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, adding that a search-and-rescue mission is under preparation.

Details of martyred Pakistani troops are as follows:

​​Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot Maj Saad Nomani, Co Pilot Maj Faizan Ali, ​​N/Sub Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, Crew Chief ​​L/Hav Muhamad Jamil, Gunner

According to the briefing, ISPR said, "Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active sp in various UN Peacekeeping missions. Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict prone areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices."

Image: AP