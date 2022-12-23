Last Updated:

Two Killed & Six Injured In Suicide Blast In Pakistan's Islamabad; Investigation Launched

A cop in Pakistan was killed while six others, including four officers were injured in a blast in Islamabad’s 1-10/4 sector on Friday.

Written By
Amrit Burman

Image: ANI


Two people, including a policeman, were killed and six others sustained injuries in a blast that rocked Islamabad's I-10 sector on Friday. The explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber, confirmed police officials, reported Dawn News. Police forces have been deployed at the scene following the blast.

Security officers have cordoned off the area and an investigation has been launched.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the Islamabad police informed that they carried out snap-checking when they signalled the suspicious vehicle to stop. “A suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself soon after the car stopped near the officers,” it said.

Police issue traffic advisory for commuters

In another tweet, the Islamabad police issued an advisory, asking the commuters that the diversions had been placed for both sides of traffic at Service Road East of Sector I-10/4. Moreover, they have been directed to use Service Road West of Sector I-10/4 as an alternate.

Earlier on Thursday, Islamabad police said in a statement that its Eagle Squad had checked more than 2,000 suspicious people, motorcycles, and vehicles as part of a security measure. This development has come at a time when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Balochistan region are already facing a new wave of terrorism.

"It will be ensured that no incident of law and order or terrorism takes place in the city." "Citizens are requested to cooperate with the police and inform them about suspected people," a police spokesperson said, according to Dawn News.

