Cornered Imran Khan Calls For Cabinet Meeting; Schedules It For After No-trust Vote In NA

Ahead of the no-trust vote, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an emergency meeting of his Cabinet Ministers late on Saturday night. This comes as his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is expected to lose the no-confidence vote scheduled to take place later in the evening. Khan has summoned the Cabinet Meeting at 9.30 pm (IST) at the Prime Ministers' House. According to Geo News, important decisions are expected in the meeting.

The news of the meeting comes as a surprise as Imran Khan was absent from the Pakistan National Assembly's crucial meeting earlier in the day. Khan, who has been saying that he will fight till the 'last ball', attempted to delay the no-trust vote by making his Members of the National Assembly make lengthy speeches, detailing on his 'foreign conspiracy' theory, reported Geo News.

National Assembly adjourned till 8 pm

The Pakistan National Assembly has been adjourned till 8 pm (IST). The voting on the no-confidence motion against embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan is expected to take place after Iftar. Security has been beefed up in Islamabad ahead of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Army trucks are deployed outside the National Assembly.

As chaos unfurled in Pakistan's National Assembly, convened in adherence to an order by the country's Supreme Court, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing the Speaker's chair, demanded the tabling of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He lashed out at the PTI and PM Khan by saying, "The way captain ran away...he's not present here even today. If you don't allow a no-confidence vote today then it will amount to contempt of court. Using the foreign conspiracy rant, Imran Khan is trying to put the blame on others and trying to save his government. If you want a debate on the foreign conspiracy, we can debate for 100 days, but allow the vote (on no-confidence) now."

Pak SC restores assembly after rejecting no-trust vote

After five days of hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the PM and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict, upheld that the Deputy Speaker’s April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional'.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-confidence motion, Khan shared he advised President Arif Alvi to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed.