Cornered Imran Khan Makes Sensational Claim To Pakistan Media, Says 'my Life Is In Danger'

With only two days left to go for the no-trust motion, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed that his 'life is in danger.' In an exclusive interview with Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif on ARY News, Imran Khan made the sensational revelation, alleging a 'conspiracy' had been unleashed against him since August 2021.

According to reports, in the interview, the Pakistan Prime Minister said, "My life is in danger." Imran Khan further added that he has been aware of the conspiracy against him since August last year.

The Premier further stated that if his government passes the no-confidence motion, it is a good idea to go for immediate elections. "If we succeed in the no-confidence motion, then it is a good idea to go for an immediate election," he reportedly said.

Notably, this is not the first time that Imran Khan has raised an alarm over an alleged threat to his life. Pakistan's former Federal Minister for Water Resources and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Wednesday claimed that the 'secret letter', which Khan spoke about, mentions that he can be assassinated.

Imran Khan claims 'secret letter' threatens 'consequences'

In a live address on March 31, Imran Khan went into details of the alleged 'threat letter' and claimed that the foreign nation had sent a message to them that Imran Khan needs to be removed or else Pakistan will 'suffer consequences'. Pakistan has issued a demarche to the US over the alleged secret letter to buttress this claim. As per sources, a senior US diplomat has been summoned by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

"On March 7, we received a message from America. I mean a foreign country. That message is against our country. They knew beforehand there was a no-confidence motion coming," he said. "The letter was not against Pakistan, but Imran Khan. They said we will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan goes. If he stays, Pakistan will have to look at difficult times. This is an official document," Khan added.

The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier waved the purported letter at a public rally in Islamabad on Sunday dubbing the Opposition's no-trust move against him as a 'testimony' of a foreign-funded scheme.