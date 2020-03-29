Coronavirus Cases At 1500, Pak Govt Rebukes Doctor Who Protested By Wearing Plastic Mask

As the world faces a grim reality with the Coronavirus outbreak, in Pakistan, a doctor was reprimanded by the Imran Khan-led government for protesting against the lack of protective medical gear. The deplorable development comes even as Pakistan confirms 1,500 cases of Coronavirus and 12 deaths.

A doctor in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protested against the non-availability of face masks and protective gloves, by wearing a plastic bag over his head and wrapping around his hands. As the photographs became viral on social media, Pakistan's Health Department reprimanded the doctor, moreover accused him of attempting to defame the authorities.

The letter claimed that 300 gloves and 150 masks have already been supplied to the hospital. The letter further said that the doctor "performed his duty in the morning shift but he deliberately attended the hospital in the evening shift for recording and uploading of video on social media."

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa doctor who protested against the nonavailability of masks and gloves by wearing a plastic bag over his head, is now being reprimanded by the health department. The report says the doctor put up an act to defame the authorities.

Coronavirus in Pakistan

In the thick of a global outbreak, Pakistan confirmed 1500 positive Coronavirus cases on Saturday morning with--469 cases in Sindh province, 39 in Islamabad, 188 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 557 in Punjab, 138 in Balochistan, 2 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 107 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Out of which, 11 have died while 23 have recovered. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 22 ruled out complete lockdown in the country, saying it will create chaos and urged people to self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Speculations of Pakistan PM Imran Khan testing positive for the Coronavirus began brimming on social media, after reports of British PM Boris Johnson contracting COVID-19 emerged. On Thursday evening, a London-based news media organisation broke a story claiming that the Pakistani Prime Minister has been infected by the novel virus. Subsequently, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan clearing the air, denied the claim, further asked the news network to correct the report. The Pakistani politician said, "News regarding PM Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19 is NOT true. Please refrain from spreading fake news."

