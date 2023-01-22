'Country Needs Truth': Pakistan Has Become Morally & Politically Bankrupt, Says Ex-senator

Former Pakistan Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said that Pakistan has become "politically and morally bankrupt", according to a report by The News International Newspaper. He made these statements during the second session of the national dialogue held in Quetta, which is a conference initiated by Khokhar aimed at identifying Pakistan's problems and finding solutions.

“We have become politically and morally bankrupt. Even today, people are not being told the truth, which the country needs,” he said.

Khokhar, who is a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, said that communication between Pakistan's people and political parties is broken and there is a need to address people's issues rather than being engaged in irrelevant political discourse such as the Panama Papers and the Toshakhana case. He expressed that the situation has gotten to a point where if one doesn't leave the country, they are going to the mountains.

The PML-N leader also criticized the treatment meted out to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was hanged by the then-army chief General Zia-ul-Haq. He said that democracy was buried when the dictator violated the country's Constitution and raised questions over the treatment meted out to Bhutto. “It was decided on the first day that democracy wouldn’t be allowed to flourish in the country. What did we do to the Constitution maker of the country?” He added that the courts have been given the responsibility of human rights but they, too, are silent and not paying attention to the issues, and that the society is disintegrating. “Courts have been given the responsibility of human rights; they, too, are silent and not paying attention to the issues. The society is disintegrating,” he said.

The death of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a Pakistani politician, statesman, and lawyer who served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1973 until 1977. He was the founder of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which is one of the largest and most influential political parties in Pakistan. He was also a member of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML), the country's first major political party, before breaking away to form the PPP in 1967.

Bhutto was a leader who played a key role in the politics of Pakistan during the 1960s and 1970s. His government attempted implementing several policies such as land reforms, nationalization of key industries and the introduction of a new constitution. However, Bhutto's government was plagued by political turmoil, economic challenges and increasing opposition.

In 1977, the Pakistan National Alliance (PNA), a coalition of opposition parties, launched a nationwide movement against Bhutto's government, accusing it of electoral fraud in the 1977 general elections. In July 1977, the military, led by General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, staged a coup and overthrew Bhutto's government. Bhutto was arrested and put on trial for alleged involvement in the murder of a political opponent, Ahmed Raza Kasuri.

In April 1979, Bhutto was found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging. His execution was carried out on April 4th, 1979, despite widespread protests and international condemnation. His supporters and many political analysts believe that the trial was politically motivated and that Bhutto was not given a fair trial. His execution remains a controversial and divisive issue in Pakistan's political history.