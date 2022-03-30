Coup-happy Pakistan Army Attempts Alibi As Imran Khan Flounders; Bajwa 'reviews Security'

After paying a visit to cornered Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing a possible exit in Islamabad, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa headed to Peshawar to review the 'security situation'.

At Imran Khan's residence, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Nadeem Anjum asked the 69-year-old leader to resign. Sources said that Imran Khan has been suggested to resign within 24 hours.

The fissures between Imran Khan and the powerful Army became visible when the former in his profanity-laced address on March 10 snubbed Army Chief General Bajwa. Khan had hit out at Bajwa for refusing to back his government.

"Allah didn't allow us to be neutral as only animals are neutral," he said. The Pak PM also rejected Bajwa's suggestion to refrain from using derogative remarks against Opposition leaders.

During his mega rally in Islamabad on Sunday, Imran Khan confirmed his fallout with the Pakistan Army. He claimed that he had received written threats to step down, and cited the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

"I am not blaming anyone. I have a letter that is proof. You will understand what I mean, the citizens, media need to decide for how long do they want to live like this, amongst threats. On whose directions do people in Pakistan function? You must have an idea," he said.

Imran Khan loses majority as ally MQM strikes deal with Oppn; 22 PTI MNAs join Oppn

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has lost the majority in the Lower House of Pakistan's Parliament after a major ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) struck a deal with the Opposition.

In another jolt for Imran Khan, 22 Members of the National Assembly from the ruling PTI joined the United Opposition meeting at Sindh House. The meeting was also attended by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary's cousin Farukh Chaudhary.

Image: AP/Republic World