COVID-19: Pakistan Continues To Observe Surge In Cases; Records 4,858 New Infections

The Coronavirus situation in Pakistan is worsening day by day, as the country is witnessing a fresh spike in daily COVID cases. After observing around 5,000 cases on Aug, 01, the country recorded around 4,858 fresh cases and around 40 deaths a day after on Monday, Aug, 2.

As per the data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 23,462. "Statistics 2 Aug 21: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,414 Positive Cases: 4,858 Positivity %: 8.61% Deaths: 40," NCOC said in a tweet.



According to the NCOC, Pakistan's COVID-19 tally has risen to 1,039,695. Meanwhile, the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.61%.

Smart lockdown announced in Pak’s capital

Pakistan on Sunday imposed a smart lockdown in various sectors of the capital due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to a notification issued by the Islamabad district magistrate, the movement of residents will be restricted in 27 streets in different sectors with a high COVID-19 positivity rate. Exemptions to the order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, grocery store and bakeries, patients for medical aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies, utilities and emergencies, Dawn reported.

"The citizens are requested to make prior arrangements for their convenience including ration, medicines and reschedule their engagements/office work before the onset of lockdown/sealing date and time," the notification read, as reported by ANI. This comes after Sindh province imposed a partial lockdown from Saturday till August 8 in view of surging COVID-19 cases.

Imran Khan's Minister blames India for COVID-19 spread in Pakistan

Apart from this, in a baseless allegation, the Imran Khan-led government has blamed India for the virus spread in the country. In a baseless allegation, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry have blamed India for the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry asserted that the Modi government's 'irresponsible handling of COVID-19 has impacted Pakistan's efforts to tackle the pandemic. He added that the situation in India has pushed Pakistan into deep trouble. Moreover, he also attacked the Indian government for failing to tackle the Delta variant spread and said that 'Pakistan is again at the mercy of Coronavirus.'



At the time when the world was close to victory in its war against #Corona irresponsible handling of #ModiJanta has again pushed us into a deep trouble, Indian extremist Govt failure led to #DeltaVariant spread and we are again at the mercy of Virus — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 31, 2021

(With ANI Inputs)