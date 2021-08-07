COVID-19: Pakistan Witnesses Record Deaths Of 95 People In Single Day Amid 4th Wave

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 95 people in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day death toll since the country's fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic began. According to Geo News, the death toll has now reached a total of 23,797. A total of 4,720 additional cases were recorded, bringing the overall number of cases to 1,063,125. According to The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, infections have increased dramatically in the country, with a current positive rate of 8.24%. NCOC posted a message on Twitter. "Statistics 7 Aug 21: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,233 Positive Cases: 4720 Positivity per cent: 8.24% Deaths: 95."

ADB authorised USD 500 million loans for Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) authorised a USD 500 million loans for Pakistan on Friday to assist the government in procuring COVID-19 vaccines and strengthening its capacity to carry out its vaccination campaign. The loan for Pakistan was sanctioned under the ADB's USD 9 billion Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility, which was launched in December 2020, according to ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

Pakistan had recorded a positive ratio of more than 9% for the first time in three months, indicating a substantial increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. On May 10, the country had a coronavirus positive rate of 9.12 %. The government of Sindh has ordered a partial lockdown until August 8, while the governments of Punjab and AJK have also imposed partial lockdowns. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Faisalabad are all under lockdown in Punjab.

8 million people are fully vaccinated in Pakistan

So far, 959,491 people have recovered, although there are still 79,837 ongoing cases infection rates have climbed substantially in recent days. Despite a hastened nationwide vaccination campaign, Pakistan is dealing with a devastating fourth wave of coronavirus, with cases ranging from 4,000 to 5,000 for the past 11 days. In Pakistan, more than 33 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, and anyone aged 18 and up is eligible for vaccination. In a country with a population of over 200 million people, however, only about 8 million people are fully vaccinated.

