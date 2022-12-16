Cross Border Shelling By Taliban Forces Kills One And Injures 11 Pakistan Civilians

At least one person has been killed and 20 others, including women and children, have been injured after Afghan Taliban forces fired mortars on Thursday toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing, said Pakistan's officials, reported the Associated Press. However, initially, there was initial confusion about if the terror attack by the Taliban's Afghanistan had targeted the Chaman city of Pakistan, which is known as a key route for trade between the two nations. The recent terror attack by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers has strained the relationship between the two countries.

Cross border terror attacks in Pakistan

The increased tensions have been reflected between the neighboring nations for quite a long time now and the attacks have been targeting important trade routes between Pakistan and the Taliban-conquered Afghanistan. No comments have been made by any of the Pakistani military officials immediately after the cross-border terror attack on Pakistan's Chaman city. However, the Chaman's local security officials have blamed the Afghan Taliban who initiated the firing which targeted Pakistani soldiers who were repairing a portion of the damaged border fence at that time, reported AP. As per the local residents' statements, they had witnessed intermittent exchanges of fire near the Chaman crossing, known as Friendship Gate.

This attack came after 7 Pakistani civilians and an Afghan Taliban member have been killed in another cross-border shelling that was initiated by Taliban forces, reported the Associated Press. Pakistan has been blamed for initiating the fire by the spokesman for the Taliban government’s Defense Ministry, Enayatullah Khawarazmi who said, "the Islamic Emirate considers dialogue as a reasonable way to solve any problem.”