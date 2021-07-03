CSPA Act: Pakistan Miffed With US Over Inclusion In Child Soldiers Recruiters List

After the United States added Pakistan in the list of Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA), the latter fumed over the action and stated it is "a factual error and lack of understanding". Pakistan has rejected its inclusion in the list and has requested the US to review the "baseless assertions". According to the United States, Pakistan has been added to the list of countries that have recruited or used child soldiers in 2020. The addition of Pakistan to the list could lead to sanctions on military assistance to the country.

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office expressed infuriation and added that the US did not consider consulting any state institution before publishing the list.

Refuting the blame, officials from the country added, "Pakistan's efforts in fighting non-state armed groups including terrorist entities are well-recognised."

Pakistan's Foreign Office also added that the US did not provide any details on which this conclusion was reached. The reply from Pakistan emphasised upon country's commitment to fighting "this scourge -- both at the national and international levels".

The CSPA list

Started in 2010, the CSPA list made by the US is to expose foreign governments that have recruited or used child soldiers. The entities reviewed for this designation include armed forces, police, other security forces and government-supported armed groups. In 2010, there were six Governments that were added to the list however this year the figure climbed to 15. Apart from Pakistan, Turkey is also added to the new list.

Addition in CSPA leads to a prohibition of following US programmes: International Military Education and Training, Foreign Military Financing, Excess Defence Articles, and Peacekeeping Operations. Some programmes undertaken pursuant to the Peacekeeping Operations authority, are excluded. Moreover, the issuance of licenses for direct commercial sales of military equipment to such governments can also be banned through CSPA.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan rules out rethink on China ties amid US 'pressure'

The fresh dispute between US-Pakistan came barely few days after Pakistan PM Imran Khan claimed to have resisted pressure from the US and other Western nations to downgrade ties with its "all-weather friend" China. Speaking exclusively to China's English-language state broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN), he admitted that Pakistan was rattled by the growing clout of the Quad. India, Australia, the US and Japan have formed the 'Quad'.