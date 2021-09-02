As the Taliban prepares to form a new government after taking over Afghanistan, the Pakistan government has made a big admission on the terror group. Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rashid during his conversation on Hum News programme ‘Breaking Point with Malick’, admitted that the country has been a 'custodian' of Taliban leaders. Rashid also added that Pakistan has 'taken care of Taliban for a long time'.

'Custodians of Taliban': Pakistan's interior minister's admission on camera

"These top Taliban top leaders were born in Pakistan and they got education in Pakistan. We have taken care of them for a long time. We have done everything for them," said Sheikh Rashid

Earlier on Saturday, Imran Khan-led PTI's spokesperson Abdul Samad Yacoob openly admitted on live television that Taliban terrorists operate from Pakistan. Participating on Republic TV's debate, the PTI leader admitted that terrorists from Afghanistan often enter cross borders and operate from Waziristan.

"The Afghan-Pakistan border is always vulnerable whenever it comes to terrorism. Militants from Afghanistan sometimes cross the Pakistan border and operate from our Waziristan province," said Yacoob.

Even after the Taliban captured Afghanistan, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on August 21 assured that Pakistan is committed to playing a 'constructive role' for sustainable peace in the war-torn country. Earlier, it was also reported that Qureshi will be Taliban's first guest after the insurgent took control of major cities in Afghanistan.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President fled from the country with some other officials. Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands have swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee from the Taliban's rule. US President Joe Biden has defended his decision of withdrawing troops from the war-torn country. The Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.