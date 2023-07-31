Daesh Behind Suicide Bombing On JUI-F Convention In Bajaur: Pakistan Police

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have confirmed that Daesh, a terrorist organization, was responsible for the suicide bombing in Pakistan that occurred hours ago. "An initial probe suggested that the terrorist organisation Daesh is behind the suicide attack on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur," said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on July 31.

In the ghastly attack, nearly 44 people have been killed and more than 200 have been injured. According to the Geo News, a suicide bomber has set off explosives at the rally in the former tribal area, which borders Afghanistan, on July 30. The explosion took place at 4 p.m. at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Khar, the capital of Bajaur tribal district.

Daesh Behind Suicide Bombing: Pak Police

While sharing the details of the incident, the law enforcers said, "We are still investigating and gathering information on the Bajaur blast. The Initial probe shows that the banned outfit Daesh was involved." The police have been gathering information about the suicide bomber, while the bomb disposal squad team has been collecting evidence from the site, reported Pakistan-based Geo news. "CTD personnel are busy in collecting other evidence," said Pakistan police.

Further, DPO Khan said three suspected people had been taken into custody. Due to the terror attack, an emergency was declared in the hospitals of Bajaur and adjoining areas where most of the injured were taken, said District Police Officer Nazir Khan. People with serious injuries have been admitted to hospitals in Peshawar by military helicopters.

Terror attack in Pakistan

In Pakistan, extremist attacks have been on the rise since last year due to the breakdown of the ceasefire between Islamabad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This year, before this terror attack, Pakistan's Peshawar also witnessed a mosque bombing that had killed over 100 people.

Meanwhile, a report has been shared with the UN Security Council recently which has highlighted that the TTP might be seeking a merger with Al Qaeda to create an umbrella organisation that shelters all militant groups operating in South Asia. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and KP Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan have been requested to investigate the incident by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman