Deadly Explosion Hits Police Vehicle In Pakistan’s Quetta; Four Killed & Several Injured

At least 4 people, including two cops, were killed and 15 others were injured after an explosion ripped through a police mobile parked in a market in Pakistan’s Quetta. According to the Pakistani news outlet, Geo News, the incident took place on Monday after a blast ripped through a police mobile car parked in Kandahari market at Sahara-e-Allama Iqbal.



The injured people were shifted to a nearby civil hospital. The market was crowded as Eid shopping has gained momentum across the country and in Quetta markets. While the matter is under investigation, law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area. The ambulances have also reached the spot and the injured also included women and children.

No one claims responsibility for the attack

The attack happened in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, said Babar Yousafzai, a spokesman for the provincial government. He said the dead included two officers and two civilians.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion fell on the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks across the country since November when they ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.

Pakistan has also been battling an insurgency in Baluchistan for more than a decade, with separatists in the province demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.

In a statement, provincial chief minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and ordered authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the wounded.

The Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, have claimed previous such attacks in Baluchistan and elsewhere. The militant group is separate from, but allied with, the Afghan Taliban.

The latest attack comes a day after the TTP shot and killed two police officers in Quetta. One of the assailants was also killed when police returned fire after coming under attack in the city Sunday night.