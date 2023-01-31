The death toll from Monday's devastating blast suicide bombing at a mosque in northwest Pakistan in the city of Peshawar has climbed to 100. Spear-heading an economically-crumbling country, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his horror at what can only be called one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years.

The blast ripped through a Sunni mosque inside a major police facility in the city of Peshawar. It left as many as 225 wounded, some still in serious condition in hospital, according to Kashif Aftab Abbasi, a senior officer in Peshawar, reported AP. More than 300 worshippers were praying in the mosque, with more approaching, when the bomber set off his explosives vest on Monday morning, officials said.

In a tweet, PM Sharif urged all political forces to unite "against anti-Pakistan elements". "Through their despicable actions, terrorists want to spread fear & paranoia among the masses & reverse our hard-earned gains against terrorism & militancy," he tweeted. "My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements. We can fight our political fights later," he added.

Through their despicable actions, terrorists want to spread fear & paranoia among the masses & reverse our hard-earned gains against terrorism & militancy. My message to all political forces is one of unity against anti-Pakistan elements. We can fight our political fights later. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 31, 2023

PM Sharif visits Peshawar

“The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan,” tweeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who visited the wounded in Peshawar and vowed “stern action” against those behind the bombing. He expressed his condolences to families of the victims, saying their pain ”cannot be described in words.”

Just returned from Peshawar. The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan. The nation is overwhelmed by a deep sense of grief. I have no doubt terrorism is our foremost national security challenge. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 30, 2023

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was “saddened to learn that numerous people lost their lives and many others were injured by an explosion at a mosque in Peshawar” and denounced the attack on worshippers as contrary to the teachings of Islam.

World condemns the attack

Condemnations also came from the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad, as well as the U.S. Embassy, adding that “The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of terrorism.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the bombing “particularly abhorrent” for targeting a place of worship, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called the bombing a “terrorist suicide attack.” He tweeted: “My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

(with AP inputs)