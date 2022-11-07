Decadent Chocolate Muffins On Imran Khan's Table Steal Thunder From His 'miracle' Recovery

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently recovering from the injury that he sustained in his right leg while escaping an ‘assassination bid’ in the past week. Having a cast around his leg, he is still holding media briefings and meeting guests at his residence, visuals of which are being widely circulated by his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media.

His schedule for November 7 included meeting with the family of Dr. Rizwan, who according to PTI is a deceased officer of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). While the meeting seemed important for Khan and his party, Pakistani users on Twitter found something else to focus on in the pictures from the former PM's residence.

Dressed in an all-blue hospital uniform, Khan was seen busy conversing with the kin of the deceased but what caught the eye of the Pakistanis was the table decked with chocolaty muffins and biscuits served on a tray. Although serving regal dishes for the guests, especially by a former PM, should not be surprising, one user said that the sight is a 'miracle' for someone who pushed the country into the abyss of seemingly never-ending inflation and external debt.

Pakistani Twitteratis drool over 'miraculous' sight

While many wished for Khan's speedy recovery and sent their best wishes, others seemed interested in the table that had a 'miraculous' load on it. Zooming in on the image, one could see a decadent muffin. A Twitterati wrote "miracle" whereas another wrote that it was a fortunate day for the table.

Give me those muffins @ImranKhanPTI 🥺 — Asim Qamar (@AsimQamar6) November 7, 2022

Aj to table ki qismat khul gai ahtmam say🤭 — Aashan Khan (@Shaano62) November 7, 2022

Bro i need those cupcakes 😂 — Taha (@taha8286) November 7, 2022

Khan, however, has a reason to feel confident as the hospitality of his guests was still better than what Pakistani delegates were subjected to when they visited the US.

A Pakistani journalist named Taha Siddiqui on September 27 this year tweeted that the delegates including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were served just "coffee, cookies and water while meeting American counterparts" before US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken hosted India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a dinner party.