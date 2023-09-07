Delay in Imran Khan's bail raises concerns, PTI condemns Pakistan judicial system

The delay in the hearing of the cypher case of its chief Imran Khan has been condemned by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The party has also alleged that attempts have been made to deprive him of the right to a fair trial and perpetuate his detention in Attock jail, reported Dawn.

During the meeting, the PTI Committee conveyed their concerns related to Imran Khan's Cypher case. They also highlighted that the judge hearing the Cypher case had gone on week-long leave, after which Khan's plea bail was refused. According to the Pakistan media reports, A special court judge, who is on leave until September 8, would be hearing bail pleas of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets, on September 2.

PTI party concerned about Khan's bail in Cypher case

While condemning the delay in the judicial system of Pakistan, PTI said, "Imran Khan’s cases are the worst examples of discriminatory justice". While condemning Pakistan's judicial system, they also shared the troubles which their chief has gone through.

"First he was awarded punishment in the false case of Toshakhana in extraordinary haste by flouting the law and justice and now efforts are being made to deprive him of justice by making various tricks to delay the hearing of the cypher case,” said The PTI Committee.

Further, the committee informed that the case of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also put on hold under the guise of the departure of the special judge, reported Dawn. Notably, Khan's three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case has been suspended, but he has been detained in connection with the cypher case.

On the matter of Khan's bail, his lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha informed that when the legal team arrived in court, they found out that Judge Zulqarnain was on leave for a week. Meanwhile, according to the Court sources, Anti-terrorism Court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, who was appointed to the special court hearing the cypher case against Khan and his deputy Qureshi, had acquired five days leave as his wife is suffering from cancer.