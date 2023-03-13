Delhi-Doha IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Karachi, 1 Passenger Dies

An IndiGo Airline flight 6E-1736 made an emergency landing at Karachi airport in Pakistan. According to the airline, the passenger, a Nigerian national, was pronounced dead by the airport medical staff on the arrival of the aircraft in Karachi.

Midway through the trip, a passenger on the Airbus A320neo began to feel unwell. The captain of the aircraft then made contact with Karachi Air Traffic Control and reported the medical emergency. A representative for the Civil Aviation Authority in Karachi verified that an Indian airline was flying from Delhi to Doha when a passenger's condition deteriorated mid-flight.

Due to a medical issue, the pilot of the IndiGo flight requested permission for an emergency landing, which the air traffic controller at the airport in Karachi granted.

Doha bound IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, says an airline official to ANI. pic.twitter.com/KuVJoIJmwm — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

The 60-year-old Nigerian passenger named Abdullah died before the plane touched down. The passenger's death certificate was issued by the medical staff of the CAA and NIH.

IndiGo airline, in a statement, said: "IndiGo flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team."

“We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We’re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities," the statement read.

A 60-year-old passenger was declared brought dead on a Delhi-Madurai flight

In a similar incident in January, a 60-year-old passenger's health began to deteriorate mid-flight on an IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi which was later diverted to Indore airport where the pilot declared a medical emergency. The passenger was transferred to a hospital close to the airport after the plane touched down at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

"As per the initial information, Atul Gupta (60), who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth and his condition deteriorated midway through the journey," Prabodh Chandra Sharma, Director in-charge of the airport, told PTI.

Last month, a medical emergency on board forced the reroute of another IndiGo flight originating from Cochin on its way to Delhi to be diverted to Bhopal. The airline in a statement said "IndiGo flight 6E 2407 operating from Cochin to Delhi has been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers."

After the plane touched down in Bhopal, the airport staff immediately offloaded the passenger and transferred him safely to the closest hospital, according to a statement from Bhopal Airport.