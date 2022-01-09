A week after a doctored video of the Government of India started doing the rounds, Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) Unit on Sunday traced 46 Twitter handles. After investigation, it was found that the handles were all multi-login accounts being operated from Pakistan with the aim of bolstering their campaign against India.

DCP IFSO KPS Malhotra confirmed the news saying, "The matter came to light when a video started doing the rounds which showed that there are changes being made by the Government of India to remove all Sikh soldiers currently serving in the Indian army"

"When we investigated the matter and started going through the accounts posting and reposting, it was known that these multi-login accounts were all being operated from Pakistan," he said, adding that they were running an anti-India campaign to instigate communal tension in the country.

Twitter approached

Malhotra underlined that they have written to Twitter in the matter. "While we have not yet received any reply, I think they have already started with the blocking process," he informed, adding that a case has been filed.

Initially, two Twitter accounts were identified which had started the propagation of this video, namely: @simrankaur0507 and @eshalkaur1.

Later, more accounts were identified. They are:

@Geetloveee, @JKjassii, @jaspree99850531, @kaur_shifali, @JananAnjali, @qk_neelams, @Sushmita78kaur, @KaurAleena1, @Manahil52763470, @azzykhan1986, @nurpursingh786, @sherriiijaniii, @Ruba51466979, @SeeejalKaur, @Gurjeet88858577, @The_cute_laiba, @yes_tina_here, @Manahil52763470, @Dilreetkaur174, @Jasmeen20571445, @HansaMirza, @diyaaaakhan, @muskanishereee, @Arooj90666756, @armangujjarg, @shahid123115185, @AyatFat22809518, @zzzaynab001, @Sushmita78kaur, @KaurAleena1, @SeeejalKaur, @minahil_anwar7, @JasleemG, @AmaalKaur, @HansaMirza, @heyanjaliii, @suspended_19, @keerat506, @mydearraiha, @mennu__, @Simrankaur0507, @diyaaaakhan, @sukhveermanj, @mukh_prit, @BipashaBaso, and @shahid123115185.

The doctored video doing the rounds claim that the Government of India is planning to remove all Sikh soldiers currently serving in the Indian army. The video in question carried visuals from a Union Cabinet meeting and an audio transcript superimposed.

On January 7, the official handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the claims made in the doctorate video attached in the tweet. “A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army. The claim is fake. No such discussion/meeting has taken place,” said PIB.