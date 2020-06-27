Pakistan: People Stage Protest Against Police Brutality In Peshawar

Days after a video surfaced on social media platform showing police abusing an Afghan national, several people in Pakistan’s Peshawar on June 26 protested against the brutality. According to reports, the viral video showed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cops abusing and stripping a man naked while also filming the ordeal. In a bid to protest against the police, the demonstrators reportedly gathered outside Tehkal Police Station.

From shouting slogans to pelting stones, Friday’s protest marked the second day of the demonstrations. As per reports, the protesters also caused damage to CCTV cameras in the vicinity and set a motorcycle alight. According to ANI, SP Saddar Circle A S Khalid said that some youngsters were trying to disturb law and order, however, the situation was brought under control shortly after they gathered.

READ: Pakistan Reports 3,138 New Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Cross 4,000: Health Ministry

READ: Pakistan Hikes Petrol Price By Rs 25.58 Per Litre, Diesel Up By Rs 21.31

Policemen arrested and booked for assault

While the police reportedly used tear gas to disperse the gathering, a 20-year-old demonstrator reportedly said that they were protesting to demand justice for the victim. The demonstrators also gathered outside the provincial assembly’s building and staged a protest against police torture. As per reports, the viral video showed police personnel forcing the man to apologise for using abusive language against the officers.

Once the video went viral, three policemen were reportedly arrested and booked for assault and other charges. However, protesters, mostly from Tehkal area, took to the streets and protested against the brutality. As per reports, demonstrations also took place in front of the Peshawar Press Club building. The protesters reportedly blocked the Sher Shah Suri Road, burned old tyres and shouted slogans against the police.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: @RaziqMian/Twitter)

READ: Pak’s Anti-graft Body Files Corruption Case Against Nawaz Sharif

READ: Pakistan Claims Report On Its FATF Grey List 'fabricated', Silent On Infiltration Attempts