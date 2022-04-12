Deposed Pak PM Imran Khan Urges People To Seek General Elections Ahead Of Peshawar Rally

Days after being ousted from power, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the citizens of the country to demand a general election. This comes at a time when Khan is scheduled to lead a rally in Peshawar on Wednesday, April 13. The PTI leader also stated that no army or foreign entity could defend their country, stressing that only Pakistan can defend itself.

Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a video of the former Prime Minister ahead of his Peshawar rally wherein he stated that he will address the people at the rally and speak about the big conspiracy which conquered their country. Imran went on to say that Pakistan had been subjected to a "great conspiracy," referring to the joint opposition's no-confidence motion that led to his ouster. He continued by stating that nobody can protect the freedom of a country and that Pakistan can defend itself. He then asked everyone to protest for the general election in Pakistan.

عمران خان کا پشاور جلسہ کے لیے ویڈیو پیغام#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/XOU2P53i4Y — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 12, 2022

'Pakistan is an independent state'

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan shared a Tweet wherein he said, "We are demanding immediate elections as that is the only way forward -- to let the people decide, through fair & free elections, whom they want as their prime minister." He also noted that Pakistan is an independent state not a puppet state of foreign powers and that its sovereignty and democracy are always defended by the people.

We are demanding immediate elections as that is the only way forward -- to let the people decide, through fair & free elections, whom they want as their prime minister. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 11, 2022

On Wednesday I will be holding a jalsa in Peshawar after Isha - my first jalsa after being removed through a foreign- instigated regime change. I want all our people to come, as Pakistan was created as an independent, sovereign state not as a puppet state of foreign powers. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 11, 2022

Responding to the PTI supremo's demand, huge protests erupted across the country, with PTI members and employees coming out in the streets of major towns to display their support for the deposed PM. Imran Khan claimed that the opposition's no-confidence motion was a vast foreign conspiracy against Pakistan. After conversations with the US assistant secretary of state for South Asia, the former prime minister claimed he had evidence in the form of a letter sent by Asad Majeed, the former Pakistani ambassador to the US, according to Tribune. Imran Khan's assertions of an international conspiracy were denied by the US.

Shehbaz Sharif refutes Imran Khan's claims of foreign conspiracy

In the meanwhile, on Monday, Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dismissed Khan's claims of a "foreign conspiracy," calling it drama. Shehbaz declared that good has triumphed over evil while speaking in Parliament after he was elected as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister.

Image: @PTIofficial/Twitter