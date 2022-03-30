Deserted By Allies, Pak PM Imran Khan Pins Hopes On 'secret Letter' Alleging Foreign Plot

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday showed the contents of the "secret letter" he bandished at the PTI's mega rally on Sunday, allegedly containing evidence of a foreign conspiracy against his government, to senior journalists and government allies.

According to the letter shared with select journalists, there are indications a certain foreign country was unhappy with Pakistan's policies and Imran Khan's trip to Russia at the onset of the Ukraine war, terming it as Pakistan PM's decision. The letter said that if the No-confidence motion fails, it will have consequences for Pakistan.

The No-Confidence motion and regime change were mentioned in the alleged letter, sources said. However, the sender of the letter was not immediately disclosed.

The letter was reportedly received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Pakistan and was shared with DG ISI. Imran Khan also told journalists that he views that his government has an 80% chance of survival.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that he will share the letter with National Security Committee (NSC) Pakistan in an on-camera meeting and show it to Members of the National Assembly (MNA) before the no-trust vote.

Imran Khan had first mentioned the letter at his Islamabad rally on Sunday rally. Pulling out a piece of paper from his pocket, he said that foreign funding is being used to topple his government. "Money is coming from abroad and people inside the country are being used," he said.

Imran Khan loses majority as ally MQM strikes deal with Opposition

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has seemingly lost the majority in the 342-member National Assembly after a key coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) struck a deal with the Opposition.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared, "The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan."

No-Confidence Vote: Here's how numbers stand

Imran Khan's PTI: 155

Allies: 11

Total: 166

In the 342-member National Assembly (NA), the majority mark is 172.