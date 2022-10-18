Despite Winning Key Bypolls, Imran Khan's Call For Early Election Unlikely To Be Fulfilled

The party of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from his office following a vote of no confidence in April, won at least six National Assembly and two Punjab Assembly seats in the recently concluded by-elections. According to Pakistan Election Commission, his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had contested seven of eight seats and won six. Besides, the Pakistan Peoples Party took the other two seats. The PTI chief won the seats in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Faisalabad, and Nankana Sahib after beating the ruling coalition's candidates.

It is worth mentioning Khan, despite being the first Prime Minister who was ousted from his chair by a no-confidence motion, got the maximum support from the people. With this grand victory, he would definitely voice his earlier demand of holding early elections. "I ask the government and the establishment to respect the will of the masses and immediately announce fresh elections in the country," PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, said in a tweet. "We are ready to discuss the election framework with the government," he added.

Imran Khan's demand for early polls unlikely to be fulfilled

Though Khan and his other senior party leaders have been advocating for the early polls in the country, it is unlikely that the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will let it happen. It is worth mentioning all these political dramas have been going on at a time when the country is facing the worst-ever floods that killed thousands of people and millions lost their homes. Moreover, the already debt-ridden county was further slammed by the rating agency Moody's. Recently, it has downgraded the nation's credit rating at a time when the country's foreign exchange reserves have dipped to the lowest levels in three years. Apart from these, it has also been facing terror attacks, wherein innocent civilians were killed. A report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) claimed that the country witnessed a 56% surge in terror activities in the past year. As per the report, militants carried out 294 attacks, killing 388 people and wounding another 606 in 2021.

