Devastating floods in Pakistan that might inundate up to one-third of the nation by the end of the monsoon season have already cost more than $10 billion in damages, as per officials. As the world responds to the crisis-stricken nation's appeals for assistance, the estimated cost was disclosed by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday. He told CNN, “The world needs to come to Pakistan's assistance to deal with the effects of climate change." Furthermore, as the deadly floods wreak havoc on the nation, the death toll on Monday has reached over 1100.

On Tuesday, August 30, the Pakistani military said in a statement that rescue operations were still in progress and that foreign help, which included seven military aircraft from Turkey and three from the United Arab Emirates, had begun to reach.

Relief aid provided to Pakistan

According to CNN, more than 300 individuals who were stuck had been evacuated by helicopters, and over 23 metric tonnes of relief supplies had been distributed. Further, over 50 medical camps had been constructed, and more than 33,000 patients were being treated there, the statement revealed.

The statement even added that China will dispatch two aircraft on Tuesday containing 3,000 tents, while, Japan will provide tarpaulins and shelters, in addition to the announcements of financial support from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Azerbaijan.

As Pakistan truggles with political and economic unrest which has been made worse by the catastrophic floods, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offered another lifeline on Monday by issuing $1.17 billion in bailout funding.

Deadly floods' death toll in Pakistan

In addition to this, Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority reported that this summer's floods have resulted in more than 1,136 fatalities, and 1,636 injuries. It also claimed that one million residences were also damaged due to the floods, Associated Press reported. Further, it stated that out of the 220 million population in the nation, only 498,000 people are staying in the relief camps. Many more displaced people are reportedly staying with family, friends, or outside.

Notably, Pakistan is on the "front line" of the global climate crisis, Pakistan’s climate minister warned on Monday as nearly 500,000 people crammed into camps after losing their homes to the devastating flooding.

It is worth mentioning that the severe rainfall has ended over two days ago, and some places have been seeing a decrease in flooding. However, Pakistanis in many areas of the country were still walking through water that flooded their houses or the streets of their town. Furthermore, the lengthy process of repairing roads and reopening trains is under process. More than 150 bridges were wrecked by the floodwaters, and countless highways were washed away, complicating rescue efforts.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Image: AP