Devastating Pakistan Floods Threaten Debt-ridden Afghanistan's Food Supply, Says UN

As Pakistan is reeling under massive and the worst ever flooding, its repercussion is not limited to the country. The United Nations recently expressed concerns over food security as Pakistan floods threaten debt-ridden neighbour Afghanistan's food supply. It is to mention that Afghanistan is dependent on the UN-sponsored World Food Programme. "We have focused absolutely on the needs of the people in Pakistan right now but the ramifications of what we’re experiencing here go wider," WFP’s Pakistan country director Chris Kaye told reporters in Geneva.

Millions of people have been affected by the ongoing floods, the death toll is rising, and the government has declared a national emergency.



The remarks from the top UN official come as Afghanistan is suffering a severe food crisis ever since the country plunged into a political crisis last year, forcing the debt-ridden state to depend on other countries for food. Moreover, much of the UN-sponsored food aid transited through Pakistan by road, which is now adversely affected due to floods. "We are becoming very, very concerned about the overall food security, not only in Pakistan in the immediate and medium term but also for what it’s going to imply for the operations in Afghanistan. Large amounts of its food enter via the port of Karachi which is ultimately transferred to Afghanistan," he said adding, "With roads that have been washed away, that presents us with a major logistical challenge.

US assures help to Pakistan

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, amid the worsening situation in almost one-third of the country, held a telephonic conversation with United States Central Command (CENTCOM) commander General Erik Kurilla on Thursday. Subsequently, the US started a military aid mission to flood-devastated Pakistan on Friday. "CENTCOM is sending an assessment team to Islamabad to determine what potential support DoD (the US Department of Defense) can provide... as part of the United States' assistance to the flooding crisis in Pakistan," spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino said in a statement. Moreover, the UN humanitarians on Friday warned that the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Islamabad is "unprecedented" and added a third of the country is underwater.

WHO highlights health conditions will also worsen in the coming days

Speaking to reporters in Geneva on Friday, Dr Palitha Mahipala, the World Health Organization Representative in the country, stated more than 6.4 plus million people are in dire need of humanitarian aid. With 1.1 million houses washed away and vital infrastructure destroyed such as schools, UNICEF’s Representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, explained that “18,000 schools have been destroyed and thousands of schools are now fully shuttered… So that means children who have lost education for two years are also losing learning opportunities now.”

Besides, he also underscored that the health and education facilities have been heavily impacted, leaving the most vulnerable at risk. As rains continue and flooding likely worsens over the coming days, the official warned there is an urgent need to scale up disease surveillance, restore damaged health facilities, and ensure sufficient medicines and health supplies to affected communities.

