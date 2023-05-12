DG NAB General (Retired) Nazir Butt, Who Arrested PTI Chief Imran Khan, Sacked

Pakistan's federal government on Friday, May 12 appointed Waqar Ahmed Chohan as the new director general of the National Accountability Bureau [NAB]. The government sacked the Director General (DG) NAB General Retired Nazir Butt, who detained the former Pakistan Prime Minister and Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. Chohan, reportedly, is a grade 20 officer of the Pakistan police service who has been serving the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency. A notification confirming his appointment has been issued by the government.

A wave of demonstrations marred with violence, and upheaval broke out across Pakistan after the arrest of the popular cricketer-turned-politician, Imran Khan. Pakistan's federal cabinet, in a meeting today vowed to 'make an example' out of those who resorted to looting, ransacking Army residences, and perpetrating the “organised terrorism” by taking the law and order in their hands.

Khan's release 'nothing but NRO': Sharif

Pakistan’s government promised that it will rearrest Khan even if he isn't granted bail in a single of more than hundreds of cases of corruption that were being heard by Islamabad High Court on Friday. Pakistan's top security czar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Islamabad-based Geo TV, that if Khan gets bail from the high court, "we will wait for the cancellation of bail and arrest him again." Khan was, however, given relief as Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail for two weeks in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Pakistan's former premier and his wife were accused of funnelling billions of rupees from property tycoon Malik Riaz which they deposited in their private trust to build an educational institute. National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an anti-corruption agency in Pakistan, alleged that Khan’s PTI government caused a loss of an estimated $239m to the national exchequer in a quid pro quid arrangement with Riaz. Khan denied the charges of corruption brought against him and calls his detention "politically motivated".

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a cabinet speech, labelled the Supreme Court relief to the ex-premier "nothing but an NRO" as he warned about the consequences of releasing him. Sharif indicated that everyone will be accountable for whatever consequences emerge from Khan's bail.